The Oakland County Fair needs your help!

Dear Neighbors and Friends,

I wanted to let everyone know that one of the oldest County fairs in Michigan, The Oakland County Fair that was founded in the 1880’s and is an annual event that draws tens of thousands of people to enjoy the agricultural interaction and fun of a fair, is in jeopardy of not being held. The planned dates are July 9 – 18, 2021.

Many children participate in the 4H fair contests to show the care and growth of animals that they raised over the prior year. It is an educational opportunity, a connection with agriculture and family friendly entertainment. The mission of the Oakland County Fair is to provide a public educational showcase of our youth through hands-on experience with exhibits, demonstrations, and presentations as young people develop life skills in a family atmosphere.

If you have never been to this fantastic Oakland County Fair and Livestock show you are missing out on a wonderful time and interesting sites to see!

The location is in Davisburg Michigan.

12451 Andersonville Road, Davisburg, MI 48350

248-634-8830

info@oakfair.org

I am asking everyone to contact the Oakland County Fair and help by offering what you can. May it be a donation or a helping hand in the operation. I am sure they would appreciate the interest and the assistance to have this great Fair be viable for this year.

Many kind regards,

Ron Renaud

Addison Township