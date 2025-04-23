The RoboCats make a splash at the World Championship

Oxford reaches semifinals

By Morgan Kindermann

Review Contributor

HOUSTON – Oxford High School’s FIRST robotics competition team, Team 2137 The Oxford RoboCats competed at the FIRST Championship from April 16-19 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, making it to their field’s semifinals.

The FIRST Championship is composed of the top 600 FIRST Robotics teams from around the world, along with the top teams in the other levels of FIRST in separate events. Those 600 FRC teams are split up across eight divisions of 75 teams each, where the winners of those divisions go on to compete against each other to win the coveted title of World Champion.

Out of 75 teams that competed in the Milstein Division, the RoboCats placed 10th in qualifying matches and, during alliance selection, were chosen by the captain of the number 3 alliance Team 7407, Wired Boars from Wallingford, Connecticut. Together, they picked team 8592, Newton², from Fairfax, Virginia and team 2145, HAZMATS, from Linden, Michigan to complete their alliance.

The alliance did great in the semifinals matches on their field, however, were knocked out of the playoffs by the number 1 alliance by a few points. They held their own amazingly as the opposing alliance had two of the top teams in the world from California on it, and the RoboCats only lost by a few points.

The RoboCats can’t wait to uncover what’s next in the off season and their next competition season. It’s sure to be a new age for the team after one of the best seasons they’ve ever had.

Morgan Kindermann is a member to RoboCats Team 2137 and contributor to The Oxford Leader.