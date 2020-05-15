Thelma Lowe, 96

Thelma M. Lowe, age 96 of Oxford, Michigan, passed away April 24, 2020. She was born in Flint, Michigan on June 22, 1923.

Thelma was preceded in death by her loving husband: Sidney Lowe; parents: James and Verda Boswell; sisters: Mozelle and Vadah; brother: James. Survived by her son: Robert (Phyllis) Lowe; sisters: Thaila Hood and Trezenda (Ronald) Hood; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Thelma was laid to rest on April 28, 2020 at Acacia Park Cemetery in Beverly Hills, Michigan.