Theodore Fitch, 83

Theodore Carl Fitch, age 83, of Oxford, passed away January 26, 2020. Ted worked as a supervisor for the railroad industry for 41 years. After retiring from the railways, Ted continued to use his talents by working with Oxford Bank for a additional 8 years.

Ted was the beloved husband of Karen Fitch (nee. Meatte) for 41 years. Beloved father of Cindy(Mike) Brundage. Beloved Step-Father to Kathleen Bearslee, Denise Smith, and Cindy Young. Ted was adored by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Monday, February 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with visitation staring at 12:00 p.m. at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Memories maybe shared a t the funeral home’s website, lynchfamilyfuneraldirectors.com.