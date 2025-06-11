Theresa Elizabeth Craig, (96) passed away peacefully, on June 5, 2025, at the Willows Residence in Howell, Michigan. Born to Michael and Rose Colavecchio, in Hartford, Connecticut on October 11, 1928, Terry, as she preferred to be called, enjoyed the favor of many Aunts and Uncles, in her large Italian family. In 1947 Terry, met Samuel Craig, a young Coast Guard Sailor from Detroit, in New London Connecticut while he was stationed at Mystic seaport.. They married on September 25, 1948 and enjoyed a 55 year love, until Sam’s passing in 2003. Terry and Sam began life together in Detroit, 3 years later building a house in Fraser, Michigan, then residing in Bloomfield Hills, and finally living on Seymour Lake in Oxford, Michigan for their retirement years. After raising her family, Terry worked in the Counseling Office at the local high school, and after retiring would devote her time to knitting hats for cancer patients, and closely following the Detroit tigers. Terry, is preceded in death by her brothers, Louis Colavecchio, and Michael Colavecchio. Surviving are her children, Jane McManus (Michael), Richard Craig (Jean), Donna Craig (Barry) and Michael Craig (Dianne); Grandchildren include, Darlene McManus (Nick), Andrew Craig (Thais), Kathryn Wladischkin (Derek), Maureen Craig, Allison Wurm (Max) and Carolann Craig. Great Grandchildren are Colten Wladischkin, Adelyn Wladischkin, Miles Wladischkin, Grant Wladischkin, Joanna Craig and James Craig. Others who mourn her passing include many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Michigan and Connecticut, as well as the many who have enjoyed her motherly advice throughout the years. Visitation will be at Lynch and Sons, Bossardet Chapel in Oxford , Michigan; Thursday evening June 12, from 6 to 8 pm; with a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 13, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion.