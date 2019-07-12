Theresa Marie Demers, age 64, passed away June 30, 2019. She was born April 24, 1955, in Detroit, the daughter of Robert Edward and Dolores (Bosonetto) Demers. She graduated from Pontiac Catholic High School (Notre Dame Academy) in 1973. She married Ray Spina in 1976. She worked for many years at Caruso Caruso in Birmingham as a bookkeeper. She married Walter Studinger in 2007.

Theresa spent many hours with her late parents Dolores and Paul at their studio, Romeo Art Studio, where she was an avid acrylic and pastel painter. She loved to experiment with colors and was true to her impressionist self. She also enjoyed flower gardening, listening to jazz music and attending Open Mic night at Starkweather.

She is survived by her siblings Patrick Demers, of Roscommon, Sean (Rhonda Devins-Demers) Demers of Washington Twp., Paul (Jeanie) Kurily, of Livonia, Bryan (Patti) Kurily, of Shelby Twp., Lynn (Robin) Kurily, of Waterford, Cheryl (Curt) Volkman, of Midland, and Jan (David) Levin, of Westly Chapel, FL. Also surviving are her aunt Peggy McCall, and cousins Sue Cravatta and Jennifer Schmidt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Edward Demers Dolores and Paul Kurily, and her beloved daughter Dominique Marie Spina. Donations may be made to Paint a Miracle Art Studio (400 Water Street, Rochester, Michigan 48307.)

The Memorial Celebration will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 3:00pm-5:00pm with a Memorial to be held at 4:00pm. To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family please visit ourTribute Store. Arrangements by Roth-Muir Funeral Home (296 S. Main St. – Romeo, MI 48065) Guestbook atwww.RothMuirFuneralHome.com