They ran this town…Oxford women’s group hosts 5k on Thanksgiving

More than 200 runners and walkers turned out for the 2nd Annual Oxford, MI She Runs This Town (SRTT) and 1st annual Oxford GRIT Bootcamp 5k races on Thanksgiving morning at Oxford’s White Pine Coffee Shop.

Oxford SRTT, a women’s running group that meets to run every Saturday morning from the coffee shop, provided runners with snacks and ‘woodals,’ or wood medals, and participants could order custom Turkey Trot shirts. SRTT also hosted a Little Turkey 1-mile event for kids.

“It was a great way to gather for some fresh air and movement with family and friends for Thanksgiving. A special thanks to Oxford SRTT event organizers Angela Aycock, Ashley Mould, Carolina Bradtke, Jennie O’Connor and SRTT leader Emily Lawless as well as GRIT’s Gayle Bailey,” said Tammy Battaglia, Communications Team Lead for Oxford, MI She Runs This Town.

Oxford, MI She Runs This Town is a free running group for women only. For more information, visit the group online at facebook.com/groups/oxfordmisrtt – J.N.