Thieves steal church banner meant to convey acceptance, inclusivity

Second time banner has been stolen since 2023

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD — For the members of Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, inviting everyone, from every background into their church is the cornerstone of who they are.

All are welcome. All are accepted.

But an unknown thief attempted to desecrate that mantra when he ripped off a banner hanging on the outside of the church on Aug. 16. The banner read “A JUST WORLD FOR ALL” and hung on the north side of the building near the Hudson and Dennison streets intersection.

This is the second time in less than two years that the banner has been stolen. Thieves also stole a nearly identical banner in September 2023.

“It was approximately 1:30 a.m. (Aug. 16). And we have a video,” said Jan Caporale, a member and employee of the church. “It was an SUV that pulled up beside the building. Someone climbed out the moon roof and stood on the roof (of the vehicle) and pulled it down. We have the video and the Oxford police have the video.”

The church has filed a police report with the Oxford Village Police Department. The video is also posted on the Immanuel Congregational Church of Christ Facebook page.

The theft exemplifies the kind of intolerance that the Oxford community should not accept, Caporale said.

“It goes beyond the LGBTQ community. It means that everyone, as well as them, are welcome. It’s a sign that makes people feel safe to come into this building,” said Caporale. “They’re being intolerant. That’s a nice way to put it.”

The banner was a sign that Immanuel Congregational welcomes everyone and believes in accepting people of all backgrounds, Caporale said.

“We’ve had Wiccans worship here. We’ve had Buddhists worship here. Everybody,” she said.

Caporale said she and the church board will not be deterred and plan to purchase and hang another banner on the building.

“It’s shocking. I guess that’s the world we live in but we have to keep fighting, fighting intolerance. We want to be as inclusive as we can be,” she said.

Caporale does not expect to get the banner back, and if it was returned the church would not be able to use it.

“It couldn’t be used if it was returned,” she said. “We’ve had other things stolen in the past and, not knowing what it was used for, we don’t want it back.”

While Caporale hopes they can find out who stole the banner, she and the church are not necessarily looking to punish the thieves.

“Well, God would say that we need to forgive them and pray for them,” she said, adding that some church board members want the culprit to pay for the banner and stand before the congregation and apologize.

“I’d rather appeal to the conscience of the people around here that this can’t be tolerated. We’re putting a banner like that up to make people feel safe and then to have someone rip it down, what does that say to the community?” Caporale said.

If anyone has information on the suspect who stole the banner they should contact the Village of Oxford Police Department.