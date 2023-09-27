Thieves steal church banner meant to convey acceptance, inclusivity

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD — For the members of Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, inviting everyone, from every background, into their church is the cornerstone of who they are.

All are welcome. All are accepted.

But unknown thieves attempted to desecrate that mantra when they cut and stole a banner that church members had hung on the outside of the church. The banner read “A JUST WORLD FOR ALL” and hung on the north side of the building near the Hudson and Dennison streets intersection.

“Someone came and cut it with a knife or box cutter. The grommets are still on the building, but they cut the sign away and stole it,” said Jan Caporale, a member and employee of the church.

Thieves stole the banner sometime Saturday after 6 p.m. and before dawn Sunday morning. Caporale and Elizabeth Wilson, the pastor of the church, purchased the banner.

The church has filed a police report with the Oxford Village Police Department.

The banner was a sign that Immanuel Congregational welcomes everyone and believes in accepting people of all backgrounds, Caporale said. “We’ve had Wiccans worship here. We’ve had Buddhists worship here. Everybody.”

The theft exemplifies the kind of intolerance that the Oxford community should not accept, she said.

“It goes beyond the LGBTQ community. It means that everyone, as well as them, are welcome. It’s a sign that makes people feel safe to come into this building,” said Caporale, who is distraught that anyone would steal a banner meant to convey inclusivity. “They’re being intolerant. That’s a nice way to put it.”

Caporale does not expect to get the banner back, and if it was returned the church would not be able to use it because it’s damaged.

“It couldn’t be used if it was returned,” Caporale said. “We’ve had other things stolen in the past and, not knowing what it was used for, we didn’t want it back.”

While Caporale hopes they can find out who stole the banner, she and the church are not necessarily looking to punish the thieves.

“Well, God would say that we need to forgive them and pray for them,” Caporale said.

Instead, she wants to make a plea to Oxford residents.

“I’d rather appeal to the conscience of the people around here that this can’t be tolerated. We’re putting a banner like that up to make people feel safe and then to have someone rip it down, what does that say to the community?” Caporale said.

The silver lining for Caporale and the church is that some people have shown their support for the church’s message and want to help. “I’ve already had offers of money to replace it,” she said.

If anyone has information on the suspects who stole the banner they should contact the Village of Oxford Police Department.

Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ is at 1 Hovey St. in Oxford.