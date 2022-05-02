Thomas Claycomb, 90

Longtime Oxford resident Thomas W. Claycomb passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2022. He was 90 yeas old.

Loving husband of 69 years to Nadine Claycomb, father of Bruce (Sharon), Brian and Barbara, grandfather of Ryan and Timothy, great-grandfather to Evelyn. Tom is also survived by his sister Janet and brothers Elmer and Robert.

He was preceded in death by his grandson Adam, his parents Ralph and Estella, and sisters Rosa, Bulah and Carrie.

Tom was born to Ralph and Estella on January 28, 1932 in Roaring Springs, Pennsylvania and moved to Oxford in 1942. He graduated from Oxford High in 1950 where he met his wife Nadine (nee King). Tom was a skilled tradesman and retired from GM in 1991 after 43 years.

Tom loved spending time with his family and friends and was an avid hunter. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his sons and grandsons on weekend hunting trips in northern Michigan as well as enjoying numerous out of state trips with his sons.

Funeral services were entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Monday, May 2, with interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Oxford.