Thomas Johnson, 80

Oxford resident Thomas Daniel Johnson passed away after a short, but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on May 9, 2023. He was 80 years old.

Tom was born in Washington, D.C. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Mary Johnson; and brother, James Michael Johnson. Tom is survived by his wife of 19 years, Susan; his children, Sean (Lisa), Kara Lee (Austin) and Brian; and his siblings, Skip (Dottie), Mary Castaneda, Dottie Longo (David), Patty (Robert Pitt) and Kevin Johnson. Tom was proud as “Grandpa J” to his five grandchildren and shared his love with his nieces and nephews.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Reflections may be shared with the family at SparksGriffin.com .