Thomas Oliver, Sr., 90

Thomas John “Jack” Oliver, Sr. of Waterford, passed away on February 14, 2020. He was 90 years old.

He was born on November 2, 1929 in Pontiac, the son of the late Thomas and Kathleen Oliver.

He was the husband of the late Dolores Theresa Oliver; father of Lauren Kobylanski (Pete), Thomas J. Oliver, Jr. (Amanda), Tamara Oliver and Lisa Oliver; grandfather of Lindsay Kobylanski (the late Phillip), and Vincent Oliver; great-grandfather of Haven Oliver; brother of Tim Oliver, Richard Oliver, Gloria Yeomans, Sharon Holcomb, James Oliver, Rosemary Christner, Michael Oliver and the late William and Paul Oliver; also many nieces and nephews.

Tom worked 36 years as a superintendent at G.M. Fisher Body. He was the owner and operator of Olivastri & Son Excavating Co. Tom was also co-partner of Bill Olivers Kings Table Restaurant in Best Western Hotel in Houghton Lake /Cadillac. He served in the U. S. Army, was a member of American Legion Post #108 Oxford and enjoyed hunting, boating and trips to South Dakota and Wyoming with his brothers.

He will lie in state Thursday, February 20, 2020, 10 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church until time of the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment with honors Great Lakes National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford this Wednesday, 3-8 p.m. Rosary Service 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project. To send a private condolence to the family visit www.donelsonjohnsevans.com.