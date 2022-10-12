Threat not local

Friday morning Oxford Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver informed the district of a potential threat. “Early this morning an OHS student reported a possible threat that they saw in a screenshot of Google Classroom page on social media,” Weaver reported. “On investigation it was determined that the screenshot was of a class not offered at Oxford High School, nor a teacher employed by Oxford Community Schools.”

Weaver said the post was made on Thursday afternoon in the Wayne/Westland School District.

“The Wayne/Westland School District and their local law enforcement have relayed that they have identified the source and have taken appropriate actions. It is important to note the threat does not regard any Oxford Community School District building as the threatening post was made by an individual who is not an Oxford student.”