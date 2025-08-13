Three Oxford hockey players win silver at State Wars

The Michigan youth hockey team competed in the State Wars tournament in July and earned a silver medal. The team included three players from Oxford – Christian Crank, Jenna Prashaw and Easton Van Oenen. Back row, from left: Coaches Matt Prashaw, Michael Crank and Derek Whitt. Middle row from left: Easton Van Onen, Jenna Prashaw, Max Lafferty, Max Larson, Jack Burnett and Max Gibson. Front row, from left: Christian Crank, Kendall Lee, Maddox Rodriguez, Arden Dolega and Croy Kass. Photo provided

Two Oxford players take gold on 6-and-under team

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

TAYLOR — Three Oxford hockey players, Christian Crank, Jenna Prashaw and Easton Van Oenen, won a silver medal in this year’s State Wars hockey tournament in Taylor on July 31.

The 2015 Michigan team, categorized by the year the players were born, lost their first game to Hawaii before winning five straight to earn the second seed in the tournament, head coach Michael Crank said.

The team dominated Ohio in the first round of the playoffs with a 9-1 victory.

“We looked great, we played as a team we just looked really, really good,” Crank said. “Our stars played like stars, and that’s when I’m like ‘okay, we have a chance.’”

A 6-3 win against the Alberta, Canada team earned the Oxford team a spot in the championship game against the number one seed, the team from California. The loss still secured a silver medal, which Crank said he was proud of.

The team had five practices together, and was built around the three Oxford players. Crank called Prashaw the team’s unsung hero and the best defensive player on the team.

“She’s incredibly tough,” Crank said. “She’s going against the boys, and she has no fear. And she’ll play the body, she’ll play tough (and) she’ll step up from shots. She’s incredible.”

Crank said Van Oenen is another great defenseman.

“(He) is really smart, makes really great passes, always backed on defense – he’s just a safety net,” Crank said. “Another unsung hero that’s not out there for accolades or the stats. He just does what the team needs, which is really inspirational – the way he plays.”

Christian Crank, Michael’s son, was the only house-league player on the team. Crank said Christian trained every Tuesday for three months.

“He just dug in so deep to get the best out of himself and leveled up more than any other player on the entire team,” Crank said “(He) was a true role player in the tournament, played the best positional hockey out of anyone on the team, always made the right pass, the right read and was a huge part of our success.”

The Michigan six-and-under team won gold and included two players from Oxford, Crank said. The players were Lucas Prashaw and Nathan DeLisle. Crank said forward Lucas Prashaw had all the skills to help his team win, and added DeLisle is a great role player and hustle player.

State Wars is the largest inline hockey event in the world, according to its Instagram page.