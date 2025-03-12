Three Wildcats win state honors at Divison 1 wrestling finals

DETROIT — Oxford finished the MHSAA Division 1 Wrestling Individual Finals with three All-State finishers.

Junior Cheyenne Frank went undefeated in the 120-pound weight class in the girls division to claim the championship title.

The Wildcats had two wrestlers finish All-State in the boys division with senior Luke Johnson claiming second place in the 175-pound weight class and junior Gavin Lewis in third place in the 113-pound weight class.

Johnson went 3-1 in the tournament. He opened with a fall over Fraser’s Elon Taylor, 1:11 before defeating Brighton’s Nate Stark, 10-2; and Stoney Creek’s Edward Barkham, 10-0. He lost the championship round in a tie breaker to Saginaw United’s Michael Baldwin, 7-6.

Lewis went 4-1 for the tournament with wins over Livonia Franklin’s Luciano Schembri with a technical fall, 18-0; Brighton’s Bronson Shinkonis with a technical fall, 16-0; Temperance Bedford’s Cody Duvendack, 10-1; and Shinkonis in the third place match, 7-0.

Freshman Landon Johnson (126) and senior Chase Beall went 1-2 for the tournament. Johnson had a 7-0 win over Grand Haven’s Hayden Bessinger; and

Beall had a 21-6 technical fall over Fraser’s Ethan Miller.

Senior Connor Stokes (144) finished the tournament after two losses.

For the girls, Frank finished as state champion in the 120-pound weight class, going 4-0 in the tournament, ending the year 26-0.

Frank opened the tournament with a fall over Southgate Anderson’s Melody Carr, 29 seconds. She defeated Mason County Central’s Nyveah Wendt with a technical fall, 19-3; and East Kentwood’s Anari Roberts with a fall, 43 seconds. She won the championship with a 9-4 win over Algonac’s Sky Langewicz.

See more about Frank’s success on page 1 in this week’s edition.

Freshmen Celine Frank (110) and Harmony Gonzales (115) went 1-3 for the tournament. Celine won her lone match with a fall over Thornapple Kellogg’s Raini Braska, 4:32; and Gonzalez won by technical fall over Northwest’s Yazlyn Fajardo, 17-0.