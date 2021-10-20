Throne announces retirement after 21 years with district

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne announced at the Oct. 12 school board meeting his intent to retire. In a statement, Throne said his retirement will take place after the beginning of 2022.

“As I am sure many of you have felt, the past couple of years have seemed like dog years as far as work goes,” Throne said in a letter to the district. “Said another way, it has been like calling a snow day every day, again and again. I am not retiring because of the last 19 months, but, if I am completely honest with you, it has certainly sped up my timeline.”

Throne began his tenure as superintendent in May 2015. He joined the district as the technology director in August 2000. Prior to his work in public education, Throne helped corporations across the country implement information systems. Clients in the education sector led him to secure his first position at a public school district in western Pennsylvania before returning to his home state of Michigan.

While in Oxford, Throne furthered his own education, earning his state MSBO School Technology Management certification, Executive MBA from Grand Canyon University and Central Office certification from Oakland University.

A press release from Oxford Schools touts Throne’s “leadership, vision, and strategic planning” that pave a future path of growth for the district, while programs such as Oxford Virtual Academy, Oxford Early College, Career and Technical Education, and International Baccalaureate all flourished under his watch.

Throne expressed appreciation to both past and present board members and employees for their work in providing students opportunities only found in Oxford. “Thank you, Wildcat Nation, for your trust in our Board, our administrators, all of our employees, and me by sharing your students and the education of them with us! Trust is only one of our core values, but I believe it all starts with trust,” he said.

He is most proud of building Team O. “Since day one, the most important task to which I had to attend was building a culture of trust and appreciation not only for the welfare of our students and employees, but also for the community as a whole. It has been very challenging and required a great deal of time.”

While he is “extremely pleased” with the results of this endeavor, he offered one final lesson for Oxford. “I also want to remind all of us how fragile the bonds of trust can be. Once they are broken, they may take years to mend; in fact, they may never heal. Team O — the students, the employees, and the community — must remain steadfast in its commitment to, and its love for, one another. We must appreciate and listen to those with whom we may not agree, for they are all our teammates. We must do everything possible to build one another up, not tear one another down. . .”

Throne is looking forward to spending more time with his family and friends, “and possibly pursuing some other opportunities.” He is especially looking forward to making new memories with his three grandchildren, children, and his parents who are all out of state, and his mother-in-law.

“We love you and thank you for your hard work and helping this district to be where it is,” said School Board President Tom Donnelly.

The board approved hiring the Michigan Leadership Institute to search for the next superintendent.