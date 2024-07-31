Tie-dye at Seymour Lake Township Park

Oxford Township Parks and Recreation held a pop-up in the park event on Thursday, giving guests the chance to dip their shirts (and hands) in the dye to create colorful tie-dye t-shirts. The pop-up in the park at Seymour Lake Township Park is part of the department’s celebration of National Recreation Month. For information on more Oxford Township Parks and Recreation events, go to www.oxparkrec.org. Photos by Joseph Goral