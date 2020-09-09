Time to ditch the Bald Don look

The other day I posted online, it was time to get rid of the Bald Don look. I have let the chromedome column mugshot go here in the hallowed halls of Don’tRushMedom because, in our angst-ridden times, I thought it might make some of you guys smile.

Only my barber knows, but — since shaving my head during Big Gretch’s COVID lockdown of barbershops and salons — I have had three haircuts. Not one, not two, but three haircuts. So, when I posted online a few days ago, I decided to have some fun. Wrote I: Let’s have fun. I’m getting tired of the bald Don #COVID-19 look. So, before I get a picture with hair, how about you all give Bald Don a new ‘do. Be artistic. Be goofy. Have fun with your mad skills!

A few of you took me up on it. Thank you Gail W., Steve S., John H., Ellen W. and Kate K. for having fun with me. And, if anyone wants to join in, have at it and send it to me.



Sometime in the near future I will get a new mug shot, with my long, luxurious locks. So, you have that to look forward to.

* * *

In Oxford, I asked for parents to send in pictures of their kids’ first day of school. I reckoned I’d get a few. Unbeknownst to me, a lot of you parents took me seriously. We had close to 200 pictures of kids on their first day of school, 2020-2021!

We had preschoolers, we had kindergartners, first graders, middle schools through seniors in high schools. We had adorable pictures. There were lots of glasses, and braces and smiling kids.

BUT . . .

. . . my favorite picture is the one below, and here is what the mom (Tara B) wrote: Third kid. Forgot to take a pic. Camden 11th grade. Not a very accurate drawing.



Well played, Tara. Well played.