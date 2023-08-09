Time to sign up for the Chuck Johnson Skedaddle

Run to raise funds for scholarships, charity

By Don Rush

If you like running, and running for a cause the Addison Township Firefighters Association invites you to sign up for the First Annual Chuck Johnson Skedaddle 5 and 10 K runs. The races are on Sept. 24 starting at 9 a.m. Proceeds from registration fees will go towards the Chuck Johnson Scholarship program through Oxford High School and to the Great Lakes Burn Camp.

“Chuck Johnson was a Sergeant for many years at our department who we unfortunately lost to COVID, so we wanted to name the race after him as the Oxford High school Scholarship was also named after him,” Addison Township Firefighter and Paramedic Mitchel Morawski said.

Sgt. Johnson passed away May 6, 2021 at the age of 55. According to his obituary in the Oxford Leader, he worked with the Addison Township Fire Department since 2004. “The fire department was his second family. He made many friends and touched many lives. He was always lending a helping hand to all who needed it, whether it was helping someone fix a car, move, work on a house, giving an ear to listen when needed, or helping someone on the fire department with extra training.”

He was nicknamed “Chuckles” as he was the known jokester “for his many jokes and pranks, even going so far as to dressing up in fun costumes every year for golf outings (even though they always threatened to kick him out because he didn’t meet dress code).”

“Our Chuckles was an amazing guy and a very fun character, to honor that, we recommend that runners come decked out in their best costumes, with a winner announced at the end,” Morawski said.

The race will start at Rowland Hall in downtown Leonard and then proceed through the Polly Ann Trail. The cost of registration is $40 for the 5k and $60 for the 10K race. To register go to the website runsignup.com/Race/MI/Leonard/ChuckJohnsonSkedaddle. For more information or questions call 248-628-5600.