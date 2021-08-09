Timothy Hutton, 80

Former Oxford Schools teacher and coach,Timothy “Tim” Hutton, of Davison, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021. He was 80 years old.

Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Visitation is this Saturday (Aug. 14) from 3 to 6 p.m. , at Allen Funeral Home, 9136 Davison Road, Davison, MI 48423. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital Cardiac ICU, in Tim’s memory.

Tim was born in Detroit, on October 26, 1940, son of the late John and Noreen (Horrigan) Hutton. He was one of seven children in his family. From a young age, Tim developed a love of sports which would continue throughout his life as a player, coach, and spectator.

As a long-time teacher and coach for Oxford Schools, he shared his love of athletics with his children and his community. He greatly enjoyed his time coaching basketball, as well as sharing his knowledge of the game through conversation, and collecting basketball cards and other memorabilia. Tim earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Detroit and a Master’s and Specialist’s degree from Wayne State University.

Tim is survived by his loving wife, Caron (Hiener) Hutton; daughter, Shari Hutton; son, Jim (Laura) Hutton; two granddaughters, Korin and Ryanne Hutton; three sisters, Catherine Nau, Molly McCubbin, and Nancy McConnell; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Noreen Hutton.

Tim will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

