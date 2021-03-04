Timothy Wright, 73

Timothy Boone Talcott Wright, age 73, took his place in heaven on March 1, 2021 at his home with his family beside him.

He was born on March 7, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan. Born to Father Richard Talcott and Mother Lilla (Murphy) Talcott, later adopted by his Stepfather Angus Wright. Timothy is survived by his Wife, Susan Wright; Brother, Michael Wright; Stepchildren, Kelly (Jeff) Grzelak, Robert (Breanne) Wright, Rachel (John) Kotowicz; Grandchildren, Sabrina, 20, Kylie, 10, Ava, 7, Waylon, 7 and Esmae, 5.

Tim grew up in the Sacramento California area during his adolescent years, attended the Sacramento riding club around 1964, graduated from Woodside High School in 1965 and returned to the Metamora Michigan area in September 1969. He started his professional career as a horseman at 19. Through the years he largely impacted the horse industry, creating a legacy as a well respected horseman, admired for the art he had with horses, training and teaching. His fellow parishioners respected him for his continued devotion in the church community and his love for God. His interests included horses, carriage driving, fox hunting, church, choir, singing, piano, music, gardening, reading, crocheting, cooking, and conversations with just about anyone. He loved his family dearly and his many friends as well.

Tim was a teacher, coach, mentor, and friend to so many. His impact has left a footprint in all aspects of his life.

There will be an online service on Saturday, March 6 at noon. Due to current COVID restrictions, the in-person ceremony will be private. A “Celebration of Life” is being planned for the summer, held at his North Oxford home which was a former schoolhouse. The family will post further information on the event in the coming weeks to further honor Timothy. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting any contributions or donations to be made towards his Celebration of Life, a commemorative memorial bench and his church. Tim’s memorial page is available at https://everloved.com/life-of/timothy-wright which accepts donations or can be mailed directly to Sue Wright.