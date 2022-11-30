Today, Nov. 30, 2022 we as a community take a moment to reflect and continue our healing journey. Today, we remember our loss of innocence because nothing like “that” could ever happen here.

“That” of course was the Nov. 30, 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School where four beautiful children lost their lives. Say their names in your head, feel them on your heart.

Madisyn Baldwin.

Tate Myre.

Hana St. Juliana.

Justin Schilling.

Say a silent prayer for them, their family, friends and for all who were dear to them.

Remember too how the lives of the six students and one teacher who were wounded have changed. Pray for them and to all students, staff and community members who were changed that horrible day.

Today is Wildcat Remembrance Day. At 12:51 p.m, wherever you are at, let’s all share a moment of silence together.

Today is Wildcat Remembrance Day. Tonight, at 7 p.m. the community is invited to light a luminary in honor of those we lost and as the lights rise and shine down upon our earth, pray for love and pray for peace. — Don Rush