Tommy Risinger, 73

Tommy Lin Risinger, 73, of Metamora, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was born March 24, 1946 in Pontiac. Tommy graduated from Oxford High School, class of 1964. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, during the Vietnam War. When he returned home, he married Kathleen Wade on November 28, 1969 in Waterford.

Mr. Risinger enjoyed hunting, fishing and had creative golf skills. He loved his horses and animals in general. Tommy’s family reflects on how he was so social; anyone he met was basically a friend. He knew just about everyone in Leonard, they joked; he could have been an unofficial mayor. Above most everything, he loved watching his grandchildren’s events and telling others about his grandkids.

Tommy is survived by his daughters: Jody (Anthony) Novick; Jessica Risinger, grandchildren: Kaitlin (Marcus) Dickerson; Joey Novick, siblings: Rachel Nelson and Jerry (Linda) Risinger. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Kathleen “ Lin” Risinger, siblings: Gene Risinger; Dale Risinger; Shelva Smith; Frances Brunson; Carole Fitch and Donna Nightingale as we as parents: Leonard and Viola Rice.

Mr. Risinger’s visitation will be 4:00-8:00pm Monday at Muir Brothers Funeral Home, Lapeer. His funeral will be 11:00am Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Muirs, officiated by Pastor Michael Alexander. Burial will immediately follow in Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston.