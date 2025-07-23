Toppermost performs at Centennial Park

OXFORD — Beatles tribute band Toppermost performed for the Oxford Downtown Development Authority’s summer concert series on Thursday evening in Centennial Park.

The band performs an authentic Beatles concert with accurate costumes, instruments, clothes, voices and accents.

A crowd gathered in the park to listen and dance to the performance, while local businesses and the DDA offered food options, activities for children, free sunglasses and more.

Billy Mack and the Juke Joint Johnnies will perform tomorrow at 6:30 p.m., according to the band’s Facebook page. Three more shows will follow after July 24. – J.G.