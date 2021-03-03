Tough Mudder slated to return this summer

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Tough Mudder was canceled last year, and it had nothing to do with the coronavirus. The marathon obstacle course removed its Oxford event for 2020 when it fell into chapter 11 bankruptcy early last year. The company was then bought out by its main competitor, Spartan Race, which retained the Tough Mudder brand.

As part of a lineup of 20 events across the country in 2021, Tough Mudder recently announced it will return to Koenig Sand & Gravel in Oxford, June 12-13. Oxford will be the only race in Michigan.

The event first came to Oxford in 2017, and returned again the following two years. The 2019 event was attended by a total of 6,730 participants and 976 spectators.

The course involves overcoming military-style obstacles spread across the 1,200-acre gravel pit at 1955 East Lakeville Road in Oxford Township. Mudder describes the location as “an incredible varied landscape of rolling hills, meadows, lakes and tree lined trails making this course primed and ready for a non-stop thrill ride of mud soaked mayhem.”

Spartan hired many of Tough Mudder’s employees, including its former chief executive officer, Kyle McLaughlin, who attended the Oxford event in 2019. “Michigan has always been a great place to visit,” McLaughlin told this reporter last year. “The Midwest is a strong region for Tough Mudder.”

This year there are two courses people can join: the Classic and the 5K. The Classic is 10 miles with 25 obstacles, and tickets start at $105. The 5K is three miles with 13 obstacles, and tickets start at $55. Spectator passes are $15.

Tough Mudder is not a timed race. There are no medals at the finish line. The goal is simply to finish the course. Participants can join as individuals or with a team.

Of course, some COVID-related modifications this year will encourage distancing and reduce touchpoints. Attendees will be required to wear a face-covering in the pre-start and festival area, and may remove their mask while on course approximately 100 feet after the start line. Hand sanitizer will be available before each obstacle.

Start times will limit the number of runners per hour to manage the numbers on the course and in the festival area. Some 5K slots have already sold out. Folks can register at ToughMudder.com.