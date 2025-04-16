Township board accepts Trustee Omtvedt’s resignation

Residents can apply for the open seat

OXFORD TWP. — The Oxford Township Board of Trustees officially accepted now-former Trustee Jeffrey M. Omtvedt’s resignation during its meeting on April 9.

Omtvedt submitted his resignation to Supervisor Jack Curtis in an email dated April 2, with an effective date of April 9. Omtvedt, who was elected as township trustee in the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election, wrote that he is resigning his position “due to a personal matter.”

Now the board will have to look at appointing a new trustee within 45 days to fill Omtvedt’s seat through the Nov. 2026 mid-term election. If the township board does not appoint someone to fill the position in 45 calendar days from when the board accepts Omtvedt’s resignation, it would trigger a special election, and the township would have to pay for the election.

Anyone who wants to submit a resume and letter of interest to fill Omtvedt’s seat can do so in person to Clerk Curtis Wright’s office by 4 p.m. May 7. The board will then schedule interviews and potentially appoint a replacement at the May 14 township board meeting.

“Based on the timing of the acceptance of the resignation, the resident appointed to fill the vacancy will serve until the November 3, 2026 mid-term General Election at which time the Trustee position will be determined by a vote of the registered voters of Oxford Township and Village of Oxford to serve the remainder of the elected Oxford Township Trustee position,” Supervisor Curtis stated.

Oxford residents who wish to run for the seat in the Nov. 3, 2026 mid-term election will have to circulate a valid nominating position and secure the minimum number of qualified signatures in order to be placed on the ballot. Whoever is elected in the Nov. 3, 2026 election will serve the remainder of Omtvedt’s four-year term until the November 2028 election.

If anyone has questions regarding applying for Omtvedt’s trustee seat they should contact Oxford Township Office, 300 Dunlap Rd., at 248-628-9787. Online: oxfordtownship.org.