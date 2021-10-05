Township elections commission tests tabulators

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

The Oxford Township Election Commission performed a public accuracy test on Friday, Sept. 24 of the ballot tabulators to be used in the Nov. 2 special election.

With the upcoming election having only one item to vote on — the Oxford Public Library capital improvement and expansion bond — only a few tests ballots were run through the Hart InterCivic machines to make sure all valid (yes, no and blank) and invalid (overfilled, incorrectly marked and wrong precinct) inputs were received as expected and machines worked properly.

The test was performed on a standard (not ADA compliant) tabulator that will be used in precinct two. Representatives from ElectionSource performed the accuracy test and took questions from members of the public.

The testing of voting machines is a regular occurrence whenever an election is being held. Test votes do not count toward elections.