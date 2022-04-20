Township signals support for medical marijuana

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

The Oxford Township Board of Trustees met for its monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 13. Topics discussed included medical marijuana businesses, infrastructure upgrades and purchasing new items. All votes are unanimous unless otherwise stated.

Medical marijuana

The board approved 6-1 the first reading of Ordinance 132.001, which amends the existing ordinance regarding marijuana businesses in the township to allow secure transportation, high-capacity growing and medical marijuana provisioning businesses within select parts of the township. The motion also supported a slate of Zoning Ordinance amendments that would zone marijuana businesses in the township. Treasurer Joe Ferrari was the lone “no” vote.

After several edits were made to the ordinance following questions from trustees, the ordinance amendments would restrict marijuana transporters and large-scale growers (more than 12 plants) to industrial-zoned areas while medical marijuana provisioning centers would be limited to three commercial zones under a special overlay. All marijuana businesses would require licenses from the township and state in order to operate. Provisioning centers must be free-standing structures.

The ordinance aims to prevent large-scale growers from operating in areas not suited for industrial utility demand, as well as filling under served commercial zones.

Supporters of medical marijuana came out in large numbers, packing the meeting to standing room only. Four supporters spoke during a public comment period, explaining how marijuana is used as an alternative to opioids for pain relief.

A second reading on the amendments will be held at the May meeting.

First reading

The board approved the first reading of International Property Maintenance Code (IPMC) Ordinance 138, which adds the IPMC to the township code of ordinances with revisions to fit with existing ordinances. Tim London, township building official, proposed adding the code and said he is used to working with it from his time working with Orion Township.

Second Reading

The board approved the second reading of Sewer Ordinance 107A.008, which updates the language within the ordinance and the billing and collection cycle [as well as] a new appendix and map of sewers in the township.

Sewer SAD

The board approved the second resolution required for the north area sewer special assessment district (SAD). The second resolution required signatures of approval from at least 50% of the people in the district and a public hearing, the latter occurring without participants.

The SAD will pay for replacing and extending sewer lines along M-24 from about the north edge of the village to the Dunlap Rd. and M-24 intersection.

Closed session lawsuit discussion

The board met in closed session near the end of the meeting to discus a tax tribunal brought forth by Great Lakes Senior Living Communities LLC, operators of Independence Village. Great Lakes Senior Living Communities claims the township overvalued their property at $5,941,050 while they believe it is valued at $5,300,000.

Eminent domain resolution E. Drahner

The board approved an eminent domain authorization for a temporary easement on the lawns of four homes along E. Drahner Rd. The authorization was approved on an as-needed basis since the township is also pursuing a mutual agreement with the homeowners to get the temporary easements. The easements will allow construction crews to safely install new water lines along the road.

Purchasing

The board approved a procurement policy for the township, as it is required by several grants that have been pursued. There was concern over whether a minimum bid count for certain projects would slow down the township’s ability to operate, though the issue was resolved.

The board approved the purchase of about $12,562 worth of security camera upgrades for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office substation and, separately, approved the township to research and buy 15 new chairs for the board meeting room with a budget of $3,500.

Fire Department

The board renewed Oxford Fire Department Assistant Chief Matthew Majestic’s contract with an annual salary of $96,000.

ARPA

The board approved expanding the scope of legal counsel hired by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds committee. Initially hired to find ways to reimburse businesses’ post-Nov. 30 losses with ARPA funds, counsel will also be directed to examine the township’s prior ARPA fund uses to make sure they were legal.