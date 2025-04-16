Township, village approve 10-year contract renewal with Oxford Cable Commission

OCTV experienced $40,000 loss of franchise fees in 2024

By Joseph Goral

and Jim Newell

OXFORD TWP. — The Oxford Village Council and Oxford Township Board of Trustees both approved a 10-year interlocal contract renewal with the Oxford Area Cable Communications Commission during their meetings last week.

The interlocal agreement helps fund Oxford Community Television (OCTV) by municipalities giving their cable franchise fees and PEG (Public, Education, Government) fees to the OACCC, the governing commission of OCTV.

However, not all communities that are a part of the OACCC – Oxford and Addison Townships and the villages of Oxford and Leonard – are returning the same percentage of the fees they capture to the cable commission, and it’s costing local programming.

Cable franchise fees are payments made by cable television companies to local governments in exchange for the right to use public property, such as right-of-way for cable lines, and are used to fund local community programming and related services.

PEG (Public, Education and Government) fees are typically a percentage of a subscriber’s monthly bill, are collected by cable companies and passed on to local governments to support PEG channels and equipment.

Oxford Township contributes 100% of its franchise and PEG fees to the OACCC, which were $168,000 from Spectrum and $7,900 from AT&T in 2024. The Village of Oxford contributes 75% of its franchise fees back to the OACCC, which was $25,925 from Spectrum, $4,369 from AT&T and $662.98 from Comcast in 2024, according to Oxford Community Television Station Manager Teri Stiles.

Addison Township contributes 50% of what it captures in franchise fees to the OACCC, while the Village of Leonard does not give the OACCC any of its franchise fees, Stiles said.

All of the communities are required to give their PEG fees to the cable commission. PEG fees can only be used on capital expenditures, Stiles said, adding that OCTV brought in $318,000 in revenue last year and had a budget of $310,000.

“That’s always been a sticking point for me from day one. We’re like the mothership, we give 100%. Everybody else gives 75, 50, whatever they feel like giving,” said Oxford Township Treasurer Joe Ferrari. “And to me, you’re not kind of pregnant, you’re all in it or not in it…and to me, as a part of cable we should all be in it. If not, then we’re not. If they’re contributing 50(%), why are we contributing 100(%)?”

The Oxford Township board voted 6-0 to renew its interlocal agreement with the OACCC during its meeting on April 9.

The interlocal agreement was recently approved by the OACCC and sent to member municipalities with the only change being to item D, according to a letter to Oxford Village Manager Joe Madore written by Stiles. Item D now reads “any member municipality which retains or withholds PEG fees for a period of six months or longer shall agree to suspend member municipality representative participation on the OACCC Board until PEG fees resume.”

Stiles said OCTV experienced a $40,000 loss in franchise fees in 2024 because residents are switching to streaming services that do not have to pay those fees.

“There is a bill being written currently that will change the language so that these streamers could possibly be recognized as a video streamer service like Charter (Spectrum), Comcast (Xfinity) and AT&T,” Stiles said. “If that’s the case, financially we’ll be okay. If not, we will eventually have to disappear.”

For this reason, Stiles asked in the letter for Oxford to consider fully funding cable franchise fees and PEG fees for the next year, and potentially the next two years. OCTV will do the same with Addison Township “to get us through.”

“I’m asking communities that give us half or a certain percentage of the franchise fees to give us all (of the fees) for the next couple of years because there’s language being written, and hopefully going through the legislature, to franchise those video streaming services like Hulu, Disney, Firestick, Dish,” Stiles said. “And that will keep us going.”

Stiles said OCTV has 300-360 events scheduled for broadcast, but is looking to cut programming, services and “could eventually go right down to covering sports and meetings.”

Stiles added that OCTV will know the result in the next year or two as to whether the bill, which is currently stalled in the Michigan Legislature, will pass.

“So, if the legislature decides that they will not franchise fee all these streamers, then that gives AT&T, Charter (Spectrum) and Comcast a great argument not to have to pay franchise fees,” Stiles said.