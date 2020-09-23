Townships ballot drop boxes ready

A new drive-up drop box will collect absentee voter ballots in front of Oxford Township Hall at 300 Dunlap Rd.

The drop box will make it easier for voters to return their ballots since it will be available 24-7. The box is locked and in view of a security camera. Absentee voter ballots can still be returned inside the township hall during normal hours.

The new drop box is for ballots only. Absentee voter ballot applications, sewer payments and property tax payments should be put in the drop box that is attached to the township hall (located outside and to the right of the building’s main entrance).

The township clerk’s office will begin mailing absent voter ballots for the Nov. 3, 2020 general election to voters on Sept. 24. As of Sept. 9, a total of 5,815 Oxford voters have requested absentee voter ballots for the election, according to the township.

* * *

Addison Township’s drop box is secure and large enough to accommodate the high influx of absentee ballots. It’s located by the front entrance doors , 24/7 and checked several times throughout the day.

According to Clerk Pauline Bennett, her office will mail absent voter ballots for the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election to voters on Thursday, Sept. 24. She said, as of Sept. 15, a total of 1,861 Addison Township voters requested absent voter ballots for the November election.

“Your ballot must be returned by 8 p.m. election day (or sooner).” Bennett said. “Please sign and date the front of the envelope prior to returning your ballot.”