Townships to receive stimulus

Like many individual Americans, both Oxford and Addison townships are in line to receive a stimulus check from the United States.

As part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Oxford Township is set to receive over $2.25 million; Addison Township is to get $652,464. But, before you let your imaginations go wild for pet projects, hang on a moment. The stimulus checks may or may not be the windfall folks hope for.

“It’s like when you win the lottery,” Oxford Towship Supervisor Jack Curtis said. “First you have to figure out what exactly you won, and then you figure out how you can use it.”

Curtis said he, Treasurer Joe Ferrari and Clerk Curtis Wright were to meet on Tuesday to get their arms around the stimulus check. “We need to know first what that money can be used for and what it cannot be used for,” he said. “We also have to know the scope of the funding. I believe there will be a first allocation of up to 50 percent. And, then we don’t know. The remainder could come within the next 12 months. We need to understand it all.”

According to Addison Township Clerk Pauline Bennett, she, Supervisor Bruce Pearson and Treasurer Lori Fisher were to attend a “virtual” class on how the funds can be used. Both townships will then have public meetings before funds are spent.