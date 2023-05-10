Track and Field teams fall to Clarkston, 66-62

By Wendi Reardon-Price

Special to the Leader

Both the boys and girls varsity track and field teams from Oxford High School lost their duel meets against Clarkston on May 3, 66-62. As of writing on Friday, May 5, the girls record was 2-2 in the Oakland Activities Association (OAA); the boys were 1-3. The Wildcats competed in the Farmington Invite – Twilight 3200 on Saturday. They compete in the OAA Red-White Championship at Rochester Adams on Friday, May 12. They prep for the MHSAA Division 1 LP Region 9 meet at Milford High School, May 19.

* * *

A recap of the event follows.

Finishing in the top three places to score points for the boys in track events were: in the 100-meter dash, senior Elijah Tabert in first place in the time of 11.44; Colin Demos, third, 11.87; 200-meter dash, Tabert, second, 23.00; 400-meter dash, senior Dylan Stone, second, 52.84; 800-meter run, sophomore James Cusick, second, 2:08.85; 1,600-meter run, Cusick, first, 4:38.78; 3,200-meter run, junior Lucas Ames, first, 10:19.34; junior Cassidy Feeney, third, 10:30.24; 110-meter hurdles, junior Jacob Chouinard, second, 16.67; senior Jacob Buchanan, third, 17.74; 300-meter hurdles, Chouinard, second, 43.57; and freshman Brayden Pruetz, third, 45.25.

For relay events, in the 400-meter relay, the team of Chouinard, Tabert, sophomore Luke Johnson and junior Jonte Pittman finished in first place in the time of 46.62; and the team of freshmen Tucker Firmingham, Anders Bartlo, junior Alex VanHaren and senior Ryder Earles finished in third place, 51.68.

The 800-meter relay team with Bartlo, Pruetz, Buchanan and sophomore Hunter Milosch finished in second place, 1:40.62. The 1,600-meter relay team with Johnson, sophomore Noah Pratt, seniors Luke Berney and Xavier Clark finished in second place, 3:41.61. The 3,200-meter relay team with Feeney, Clark, freshman Ryan Clark and Jack Dysarz finished in third place, 9:13.93.

Finishing in the top three places to score points for the boys in the field events were: in the shot put, senior Clayton McMullen with the distance of 38-03; senior Wyatt Geibel, third, 37-02.5; discus, Geibel, second, 128-03; high jump, senior Dylan Stone, first, 6-0; sophomore Jonah Lundberg, third, 5-04; long jump, Tabert, first, 19-08.5; and Demos, second, 19-04.

Finishing in the top three places to score points for the girls team in track events were: in the 400-meter dash, sophomore Mallory Bigelow in first place in the time of 1:01.87; junior Natalie Bales, third, 1:04.79; 800-meter run, senior Addison Lester, first, 2:31.86; junior Avery Feeney, second, 2:32.08; 1,600-meter run, junior Braydee Elling, first, 5:30.39; 3,200-meter run, junior Aubrey Mery, first, 11:50.39; freshman Laila Bodell, third, 12:26.57; 100-meter hurdles, senior Caylee Beebe, first, 16.53; sophomore Taylor Brodeur, second, 16.79; and 300-meter hurdles, Brodeur, first, 49.99.

Pole vault wrapped on Thursday with senior Abdullah Ali and sophomore Spencer Moore both finishing with 10-0 and junior Julian Mayin, 9-0.

For relay events, in the 400-meter relay, the team of Beebe, seniors Elizabeth McQueen, Ella Szymanski and Aubrey Greenfield finished in second place in the time of 52.87; and the team of freshman Diora Aretakis, sophomore Avery Hintz, sophomore Jacquelin Gehoski and senior Faith Diegel finished in third place, 55.77.

The 800-meter relay team with Szymanski, McQueen, sophomore Nadia Drobnich and freshman Lauren Macker finished in second place in the time of 1:55.38. The 1,600-meter relay team of Bigelow, Brodeur, Lester and junior Natalie Bales finished in first place, 4:20; and the team of McQueen, Feeney, Drobnich and senior Ava Sinacola, third, 4:32. The 3,200-meter relay team of Elling, Mery, Lester and Bigelow finished in first place, 10:17.52; and the team of freshmen Laila Bodell, Hannah Ersig, Riley McCann and Cheyenne Jasper, third, 11:48.32.

Finishing in the top three places to score points for the Wildcats in the field events were: in the shot put, senior Elizabeth Rice in first place with the distance of 31-0; discus, Rice, second, 86-01; freshman Tegan O’Connor, 76-03; high jump, Beebe, third, 4-06; long jump, Szymanski, second, 15-03.25; and Greenfield, third, 14-09.

Pole vault wrapped on Thursday with senior Faith Diegel and Clarkston sophomore Audrey Morgan both finished with 10-0.