Tragedy at Oxford High School, shooter in custody

Five minutes of hell. That’s all it took from the first 911 call to when a 15 year old male Oxford High School sophomore was taken into custody. The teen surrendered to authorities without a struggle after firing up to 20 rounds from a semiautomatic handgun, killing three students and wounding eight others including one teacher.

Here’s the run down of how events happened.

Sirens blared and lights flared as both law enforcement and first medical responders converged on Oxford this Tuesday afternoon. Reports as of press time were of an “active” shooter at Oxford High School.

At least three people were killed and six others injured, according to information from Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe at a press conference about the shooting.

“We responded to an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township at 12:55 p.m. today. At this time it is still an active scene. We have multiple patrol units and multiple Emergency Medical Service units on scene along with SWAT and (an) Aviation Unit,” McCabe said.

At 1:09 p.m. Oxford Community Schools sent out an alert to parents stating, “There is an active emergency occurring at Oxford High School right now, Oakland County Sheriff’s (Office) are on the scene and we have activated our emergency protocols and placed the school on lockdown.”

Students who were outside were evacuated to the Meijer store just west of OHS.

By 2 p.m. Oxford was also swarming with concerned parents and media outlets from across the state. Also at that time buses were on scene to pickup students from the school.

According to McCabe’s press release, “We have one suspected shooter in custody along with a handgun. We do not believe there are any other at this time. There are multiple victims.”

The sheriff’s office said the teen has invoked his 5th Amendment rights and has refused to talk to authorities. No motives were revealed. No other information was available as of press time.