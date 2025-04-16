Trevor Potts named head varsity football coach

OXFORD TWP. — Trevor Potts, an assistant on the Oxford varsity football team since 2020, has been appointed as the team’s new head coach, Athletic Director Tony DeMare said.

Potts previously coached for 15 seasons with Rochester Adams before joining the Oxford staff.

“Coach Potts has an impressive skillset and possesses a solid football acumen. I feel more than confident that Trevor will continue to move our football program in a positive director as we compete among the state’s finest in the OAA Red Division,” DeMare said.

Potts replaces Zach Line, who resigned his position as head coach in March and accepted a position with the NFL’s Denver Broncos as a special teams quality control coach.

Line, an Oxford graduate, coached at Oxford since 2020, guiding the Wildcats to four playoff appearances and a 20-28 record. Last season, Oxford went 7-4, won an OAA Red title before losing to Grand Blanc in the district final game. Line was named the OAA Red Coach of the Year for the second time.

DeMare added that Potts “has been instrumental in in developing and growing our program in an exponential way over the past several season. Being on staff with Zach Line afforded Trevor a first-hand opportunity to experience the upward trajectory of Oxford Football.”

“We look forward to having Coach Potts lead our program. The energy and pageantry of Friday Night Lights in Oxford will be as exciting as ever,” DeMare said. – J.N.