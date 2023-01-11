Tri County Equipment-Rochester moves to Auburn Hills

Tri County Equipment announced the company has relocated its Rochester Hills location on W. Auburn Road to 3700 Lapeer Rd. in Auburn Hills — the former location of Munn Tractor & Lawn.

Scotty Wadsworth, sales manager for Tri County Equipment, said “Munn Tractor & Lawn company has had a long and successful history, and we are proud to bring them into the Tri County Equipment organization. Tri County Equipment has served, and will continue to serve, the equipment needs of area property owners, contractors, local municipalities, farmers, ranchers and all other residents in the ‘Thumb’, ‘Blue Water’, ‘Great Lakes Bay Region’ and the northern metro region of metropolitan Detroit.”

Tri County Equipment operates stores in Bad Axe, Birch Run, Burton, Caro, Fenton, Lapeer (Mayfield Township), Marlette, Reese, Saginaw and Sandusky.

The move expands Tri County Equipment’s footprint to help meet the needs of an ever‐expanding residential and commercial equipment market. The Auburn Hills location offers a wide selection of equipment, parts and the leading service department in the area.

Benefits customers will experience from Tri County Equipment:

• Increased selection, availability, and special pricing for John Deere equipment;

• Improved parts availability and expertise;

• Online services for ordering parts with our app or customer portal;

• Online account management;

• Same team providing the same family service, quality and integrity

“We are thankful for our customers and the communities surrounding our dealerships. We look

forward to continuing to grow,” said Wadsworth. “We know customers have a choice about where they do business, and we will continue to strive each day to be our customers trusted service provider.”

Commercial landscapers will find name brand equipment offered at competitive prices. Everything needed to maintain a corporate landscape can be found in Tri County Equipment stores. This includes a selection of hand tools as well as heavier equipment used for planting, leveling, and grading sections of the landscape. Along with equipment suited for larger personal and commercial farms, Tri County Equipment also carries residential equipment that is ideal for the homeowner who wants to grow a small backyard garden.