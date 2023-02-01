Trolley ready to roll for IceFest!

Last Friday, representatives from Oxford Downtown Development Authority and North Oakland Transportation Authority drove to Troy to pick up the newly tuned up Downtown Trolley Express. According to Oxford DDA Executive Director Kelly Westbrook (pictured), the trolley will connect Oxford and Lake Orion downtowns for a month-long IceFest celebration which starts this week. During the month of February the Downtown Trolley Express will transport people between Oxford and Lake Orion on Thursdays (5 to 9 p.m.) and Saturdays (3 to 9 p.m.). The trolley runs continually during those times, each loop taking about 20 minutes. In Oxford the pickup location is at the Magic Brownie Box, 40 N. Washington St.; drop-off at Funky Monkey Toy Store, 5 N. Washington. In Lake Orion the pickup location is at Fork & Pint, 51 N. Broadway St.; drop-off at Nuts About Chocolate, 59 S. Broadway. “We are hoping to run for IceFest on Feb. 9, with a chance of it starting Feb. 2,” she said. Photo courtesy of Oxford DDA