Twilight 5K and Cougar Mudder 5K fundraiser at Kingsbury

OXFORD TWP. — Kingsbury Country Day School will host its 14th annual Twilight 5K & Cougar Mudder 5K on-campus fundraiser race beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27 on the school grounds, 5000 Hosner Rd.

“The beautiful terrain that makes up the 125 acres of the incredible campus will challenge both runners and walkers with trails, roads, meadows and hills in a 5K course that will be as memorable as it is demanding,” said Rebecca Driscoll, president of the Kingsbury Parent Association. “In addition to the 5K race, we also will have an obstacle course available, and a Free Fun Glow Run for younger runners will take place after the completion of the 5K race.”

The races will be using a chip timer with custom medals and prizes awarded to the top finishers. Money raised will go toward trailhead signs on the property as well as instruments for the children at the school, Driscoll said.

The 5k registration fee is $35, and the obstacle course is $45, until noon on Sept. 27. Family/group registration rates are available. Registration is available through the runsignup.com under “Kingsbury Country Day School Twilight 5k Run or Walk” or by scanning the QR code.

Contact Candace LaGest at calagest@gmail.com with any questions. – J.N.