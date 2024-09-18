Two generations of Wildcat quarterbacks discuss their time on and off the field

Class of 1995’s Mike Hendrix and his son, 2026’s Jack Hendrix

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

OXFORD TWP. — “Just for the record, he’s way better than I was,” former Oxford Wildcat quarterback Mike Hendrix said about his son Jack – an Oxford High School junior and the Wildcat’s starting quarterback.

“I think at one point he asked me ‘did you guys wear leather helmets when you played?’ I don’t even think he actually thinks I played football.”

Turns out Mike did play, and not in a leather helmet either. And while their helmets, bonds and love for the game is similar, Mike said the game his son plays is totally different compared to when Mike graduated in 1995.

The two talked about their time on and off the football field with the Oxford Leader.

Mike grew up with four older brothers, all of whom played football, meaning there was always someone to play with.

“They would bring home their equipment and I’d throw a helmet on that was too big and run around the yard playing catch,” he said.

For Jack, his love of the game began with playing flag football around 4-years-old. From that point on, Jack said he kept playing and his love for it continued to grow.

“When I was a kid, I watched football all the time,” Jack said. “I was a huge Michigan fan, so I would watch all the games. I think that was probably a big reason too, why I got into it, just watching other people play football.”

From there, both Hendrix paths naturally led them to the quarterback position, which they enjoy playing for many of the same reasons. They have control of the game; the ball is in their hands and they get to lead the offense.

“It’s a really tough position,” Mike said. “There’s a lot of responsibility that comes with it, but it’s a great position.”

What adds to the difficulty for Jack, Mike said, is that his son’s game is far more complex than when he played. When Mike was in high school, he said they “ran 10 plays out of three different formations where I feel like (now the Wildcats) have 60 plays that (they) run on,” plus motions, shifts and more to remember.

“Yeah, we have a lot,” Jack said.

Despite the increased complexity, having a father who has firsthand experience playing quarterback helps in terms of guidance, approaching the position and more. Jack said he believes it’s hard for people who never played the position to understand all that it entails.

“When you’re back there and you’re looking through the lines, I think it’s so different than what people think,” Jack said. “So, I think it’s good to have (my dad) because he can help me, and he understands the perspective of what I’m trying to do.”

Beyond the field is another experience both value – the relationships. Jack said the bond between teammates that grows is stronger than those grown outside of the team. It’s a product of working hard together and facing tough times together.

“The stuff you remember when you’re done playing is a lot of stuff outside of just games,” Mike said. “It’s hanging out with your buddies, we had road trips, it’s going to eat before games with your friends.”

Mike said the team is where he built relationships that he will remember for the rest of his life. He may not always see the people he played football with, but when he does he always remembers stories of something from the locker room, something a teammate did and other “goofy” moments.

“Some of the bonds you make with your teammates are unbreakable, and are bonds that you will never forget,” Jack said.