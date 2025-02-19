Two new firefighters join Oxford Fire Department

OXFORD TWP. — Two new Oxford Fire Department firefighters were sworn in during the Oxford Township Board of Trustees meeting on Feb. 12.

Fire Chief Matt Majestic administered the oaths of office to Hunter Drake and Isaac Tabert, who will join the department as full-time firefighters/paramedics.

“These are the first two of the three of what we had budgeted for due to the changes in the collective bargaining agreement and the growth in added call volume that the department is experiencing,” said Majestic. “These two gentlemen both grew up in this community.”

Tabert and Drake are both 2021 graduates of Oxford High School. They joined the OXFD in January 2023 as paid-on-call/part-time members, according to information from Oxford Township.

“We’re very glad to have you on board,” said township Supervisor Jack Curtis. – J.N.