Two new members appointed to Oxford school board

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — During the special meeting on July 8, the Oxford Board of Education appointed two new members to the board.

Of the 10 candidates that applied, five were chosen for interviews and three were present to be interviewed. Michael Aldred was appointed to board vacancy A, which is through the end of December, with a 4-1 vote. Board Secretary James Summers voted no. Aldred will also be serving on the Board Governance Committee and the Board Safety Committee.

Ann Acheson was appointed to board vacancy B, which is through the certification of the November election, with a 3-2 vote. Board members Amanda McDonough and Dr. Erin Reis voted no.

“My kids came through this community, my wife is from this community, I’ve been in this community for close to 25 years,” said Aldred. “It is my opportunity to bring my personality, bring my level of commitment and loyalty to a community that means the world to me. Why wouldn’t I take the opportunity to do that? And be able to help change what we fought for, what we continue to fight for and be a voice out in the community.”

Aldred also said he has a passion for doing the right thing, and that he takes the position seriously.

“We need to be better for the community,” he said. “And I’m absolutely ready to take on that challenge.”

Acheson is an attorney for Oakland County Circuit Court Family Division, and has lived in the area since 2016.

“I first became involved in Oxford Schools, working with Mr. Gibbons with the marching band, back in 2005, and I really enjoyed the atmosphere and the community,” she said. “I continue to work with students in other school districts.”

She said that due to her career, she is used to a lot of conflict and trying to do what would be best for families and children in difficult circumstances.

“I’m no stranger to that, it doesn’t scare me away, I just want to help,” she said. “So any way I can do that, I’d be honored to.”

Acheson will also be serving on the Board Policy Committee.

The positions became open after former board members Mary Hanser and Heather Shafer resigned, effective June 12, 2024. Hanser had been on the school board since 2018, and Shafer, who was previously board president, was elected in 2016.

An email went out to parents in the community from board President Dr. Erin Reis informing them of the vacancies and how to apply for the positions.