Two Oxford residents named to prestigious Oakland County ‘40 Under 40’ class

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

OAKLAND COUNTY – Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter has announced the new members of Oakland Together 40 under 40 class of 2024, including two Oxford residents.

The Oakland Together 40 under 40 highlights professionals who live and work in Oakland County.

“I am thrilled to announce the exceptional individuals selected for the 2024 class of the Oakland Together 40 under 40,” said Coulter. “This diverse group of young leaders embodies the spirit of innovation, resilience, and community engagement. Their contributions are shaping the future of our region, and I am proud to celebrate their accomplishments and commitment to making a positive difference in our county.”

Among the 40 members of the 12th 40 Under 40 class are Oxford residents Angela Gill and Brooke Scott.

Gill is the emergency foods program manager at Lighthouse of Pontiac.

“As Lighthouse’s Emergency Food Programs Manager, I oversee our emergency food distribution efforts, which includes two pantries and a home delivery program,” said Gill. “We also support several community partner pantries throughout Oakland County. We serve an average of 5,000 households a month.”

Outside of work, Gill lives in Oxford and has two young children.

“Being a recipient of Oakland Together 40 under 40 has been a great reminder to me that in addition to my team, there’s a lot of people out there working hard to ensure that the community is being cared for,” she said. “This award isn’t just in recognition of the effort I put forth, but the entire team at Lighthouse. Sometimes we get so lost in our own work that we forget to stop and see the other good that’s happening all around the community. I’m excited to be in this cohort of community leaders.”

Scott is an analyst for compliance and economic development at Magna Services of America Inc. The Oxford Leader was unable to speak with Scott for comments.