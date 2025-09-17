Twp. board votes to keep Oxford Twp. Offices closed on Fridays

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — The Oxford Township offices will remain closed on Fridays indefinitely after the board of trustees voted 5-0 on Sept. 10 to keep a four-day work week.

Trustees Rod Charles and Paul Shapira were absent from the meeting.

The board voted at its May 14 meeting to extend the work day from Monday through Friday and close the township offices on Fridays for the summer, and to revisit the issue in September, said Trustee Catherine Colvin, who sits on the township’s personnel committee.

“Based on the feedback the personnel committee has gotten, everything’s been really positive, people like the later hours and they like having the Fridays off – the office staff does. So, based on that we would recommend continuing the four-day work week with the extended hours for the four days,” Colvin said.

Treasurer Joe Ferrari made the motion to keep the four-day work week, which was supported by Colvin. The board can revisit the office hours at a future meeting and vote to amend the work week, if it so desires, Ferrari said in his motion.

The Oxford Township Offices, 300 Dunlap Rd., are open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Online: oxfordtownship.org.