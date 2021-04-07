Twp. scores relief grants for restaurants

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Oxford Township was awarded grant funding from Oakland County to help local restaurants and bars reopen safely and expand outdoor dining, through the Oakland Together Restaurant Relief Grant Program. To date, the township has disbursed a total of $11,769 to six establishments.

“Oxford Township is always looking for ways to support local businesses, especially during difficult times,” said C.J. Carnacchio, the township’s communications and grants manager who submitted the application. “This is a prime example of the township’s willingness to lend a helping hand. This is a community that stands by its businesses. We want them to grow and prosper.”

The Oakland Together program is using $3 million from the county’s General Fund to help restaurants and bars impacted by COVID-19 and the related public health orders. The grant funding helped reimburse these local businesses for eligible expenses.

The Country Coney at 1040 S. Lapeer Rd. used their funds to purchase an electrostatic sprayer, along with eight cases of disinfectant solution, to disinfect seating areas.

Italia Gardens at 1076 S. Lapeer Rd. purchased face masks, latex gloves, disinfecting wipes, an automatic hand sanitizer dispenser and a full-color 9-foot-by-3-foot outdoor banner advertising indoor dining.

Mario’s Golden Nugget at 1055 S. Lapeer Rd. installed tempered glass booth partitions throughout the restaurant.

Tami’s Grille at 1386 S. Lapeer Rd. purchased two electrostatic sprayers, disinfectant solution and hand sanitizer.

Collier Lanes at 879 S. Lapeer Rd. purchased cleaning equipment and supplies, face masks and plexiglass barriers.

And 925 Social at 925 N. Lapeer Rd. purchased a touchless temperature screening and mask detection system. If the device detects an elevated body temperature or determines a customer is not wearing a face mask, the unit alerts both the patron and restaurant management. The system was purchased from the Oxford-based AUT-TECH-AMS, which is also located inside 925 N. Lapeer Rd.