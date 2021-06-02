Twp. secures safety path grant for Dunlap Rd.

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan awarded Oxford Township $50,000 through the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds to support the design and construction of a 1,600-foot asphalt safety path along the east side of Dunlap Rd., from W. Bay Shore Dr. to Market St. The path is meant to make this busy section of gravel road safer and easier for walkers, runners and cyclists.

The grant will fund 41 percent of the estimated $122,000 project cost, according to C.J. Carnacchio, communications and grants manager for Oxford Township, who submitted the grant proposal. The path will be constructed this year.

The Dunlap Rd. path has been part of the township’s safety path master plan since December 2015. This 1,600-foot section, in conjunction with an adjacent 1,830-foot section that will be installed by the developer of The Manors of Westlake subdivision south of West Bay Shore Drive, will complete a 5.02-mile loop that will connect the existing township safety paths and village sidewalks along Dunlap Rd., Market St., M-24/Washington St., W. Burdick St. and Seymour Lake Rd.

The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Fund for Design and Access supports projects in southeast Michigan that serve to increase the walkability and bikeability of local communities within the region.