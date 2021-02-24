Training places officers in high-pressure, real life situations

By Teddy Rydquist

Leader Staff Writer

Rotating in one-hour sessions, members of the Village of Oxford Police Department underwent a “Use of Force” training seminar on Friday, February 19.

Ran by Reserve Sergeant Brian Schick, the training utilized a large projector screen and high-definition computer software to allow officers, equipped with a simulated handgun, to respond to life-and-death situations, so, if one of these unfortunate scenarios ever arises, they are properly prepared to handle the tension and think quickly on their feet.

Courtesy of Chief Mike Solwold, the department permitted this writer to observe Reserve Officer Keith Redlin’s session, which spanned from 2:30-to-3:30 p.m.

Schick had Redlin respond to eight different situations, including an active shooter in a school, an argument between two individuals in a parking lot, a bipolar young woman having an episode at a residence, and a suspicious individual on private property.

Redlin vocalized his movements as if he were out in the field, and, in scenarios where discharging the simulated handgun was necessary, the software tracked the gunshots, showing if, and where, the perpetrator was hit and how severely they were wounded.

Members of the department undergo this training on an annual basis, with an emphasis on deescalating and diffusing these situations and preparing themselves to have a “Plan B” ready to go, such as changing their verbal approach, if their original plan of attack is not working.

“This is some of my favorite training of the year,” Redlin shared.

“We do other stuff that’s more hands-on, like, in the summertime, we actually use our firearms, behind barricades, at paper targets, in shoot, don’t shoot scenarios. And then, we do, no weapons, but we’re going through clearing buildings at night, tactics at how to do some of those things.

“It’s just constant training because we may have a lot of homes here, but we have bars, we have a bank, we have businesses, we have a major thoroughfare, right? People come from Pontiac to Lapeer.

“To me, it’s really serious, I spent time in Dearborn, and as much as they have crazy stuff there, there’s equally crazy stuff here.”

Schick, who has been using this specific training technology for the last four-to-five years, travels around to nearby areas, like Holly and Lake Orion, and conducts these seminars with not just police departments, but security agencies, as well.

“We’re trying to build relationships with the community,” Redlin added. “Show them this is what we do when they don’t see us, we’re still training.”

Made up of 22 members, four part-time, five full-time, and 13 reserve officers, the Village of Oxford Police Department is located at 22 W. Burdick Street.

These men and women play a major role in keeping our beloved village an attractive destination. Beginning with Chief Solwold himself, the department is always accessible for any residents who have any questions, concerns, or points of conversation.