Vaglia joins Leader editorial staff

Dean Vaglia is our new reporter for the Oxford Leader. He joined our community newspaper last Tuesday, July 6. He studied journalism and political science at Oakland University, where he graduated in April 2021.

For The Leader, his primary beat will be Oxford and Addison townships — however, he will get his feet wet writing features, covering events and looking into local emergency services.

“He’ll get a lot of experience,” The Leader’s Don Rush said. “If you have any story ideas for Dean, please send them in and please welcome him to our community.”

Vaglia wrote for The Oakland Post, Oakland University’s student-run newspaper. He joined The Post in 2017 as a distributor, spending his first semesters passing out copies of The Post to students and placing stacks of the paper in high traffic locations. He joined The Post’s contributor program in January 2018 and published four stories before being hired as a campus reporter for the 2018-2019 academic year. At The Post’s Vaglia reported on everything from high-profile speakers like former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright to campus news such as student research into PFAS chemicals. Some of Vaglia’s favorite subjects to cover were the School of Music, Theater and Dance and Grizzlies Racing, the university’s Formula SAE team.

Vaglia completed two internships in 2020; one over the summer with the sports blog Straightforward Sports and one in the fall with regional lifestyle magazine Hour Detroit. Vaglia wrote weekly articles about motor sports such as NASCAR and Formula One while at Straightforward Sports. As an Editorial Intern at Hour Detroit, Vaglia helped with editing the print magazine by fact checking stories. He also wrote two stories for Hour’s website and helped source items for the December 2020 gift guide.

Outside of writing, Vaglia is a fan of cars and auto racing. He has regularly gone to the North American International Auto Show and has attended the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix almost every year since 2015, skipping the 2018 event to catch the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. He follows the Detroit City Football Club, enjoys reading and regularly goes on long walks.

Send your story ideas for Dean via email to ShermanPub@aol.com