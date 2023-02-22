Valentine’s Day is dress up day at DA!

A ‘Fancy’ day at DA!

Who says fashion is a thing of the past? Certainly not the first graders in Jessica Bull’s at Daniel Axford Elementary School.

According to Mrs. Bull, about 15 years ago she read one of author Jane O’Connor’s Fancy Nancy books to her students and then an idea formed in head. She decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day by dressing fancy. Every year since, the first graders in her class come to school dressed in fancy clothes to celebrate the holiday. This year Oxford Township’s Grants & Communications Manager CJ Carnacchio attended to, and took the following pictures.