Vandalism in Powell Lake Twp. Park appears to be for bicycle stunts

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — Unknown persons have cut down trees and created dirt mounds, among other acts of vandalism, in two areas in Powell Lake Township Park in an attempt to create what appears to be an area for bicycle stunts.

And it’s costing Oxford Township employees time and productivity to clean up the mess.

“Instead of tending to their regular duties, the Oxford Parks Parks and Recreation maintenance crew spent part of their Monday morning cleaning up two areas in Powell Lake Township Park that were hit by vandals,” said C.J. Carnacchio, communications and grants manager for Oxford Township.

The vandals reportedly chopped down trees, dug holes, created dirt mounds, marked trees with orange spray paint and screwed limbs and branches together to build a small structure.

“With the exception of the structure, it appears everything else was done to create a space for bike stunts. The suspected bike-stunt area was also littered with empty soda bottles and appeared to have the makings of a future fire pit. Based on the tools found and the way it was constructed, it appears the structure was built by whoever created the other area,” Carnacchio said.

Powell Lake Township Park is a 56-acre park at 530 Pontiac Street adjacent to the Oxford Public Library. It features recreation activities including a one-mile asphalt nature trail, fishing on Powell Lake, boardwalks, access to the Polly Ann Trail, a pavilion and playground.

“Our township parks are here for everyone to enjoy, not destroy. Selfish and senseless acts like this don’t just mar our public spaces, they hurt our community as a whole. In addition to financial costs and increased liability exposure (from injuries), there are societal costs. Left unchecked, vandalism can erode community pride, make people feel unsafe and lead to more property damage. All this negatively impacts our quality of life,” Carnacchio said.

Anyone who witnesses or has information regarding acts of vandalism in Oxford Township parks can contact Oxford Township Parks and Recreation at 248-628-1720, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office – Oxford Twp. Substation at 248-969-3077 or the dispatch center in Pontiac at 248-858-4950 (non-emergency line).