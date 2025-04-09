Veterans Ruck Walk to begin in Oxford this year

OXFORD — This year’s Orion/Oxford Ruck Walk for veterans and supporters will begin at Oxford’s Centennial Park on April 26.

Veterans Ruck Walks, also known as “Ruck to Remember” or “Marching for Veterans” are events where participants ruck (walk with a weighted pack) to raise awareness and support for veterans, often with specific goals like honoring those who died by suicide or raising funds for veteran organizations.

The goal is to bring awareness to PTSD, suicide prevention and the Orion Veterans Memorial. There is no minimum or maximum to the weight carried and event is for all ages, said organizer Benjamin Fisher.

Walkers will warm up in the park beginning at 10 a.m. and start their three-and-a-half mile walk down M-24 at 11 a.m. to the Orion Veterans Memorial, according to Village of Oxford documents. Centennial Park is located at 41 S. Washington St.

Participants will be bused from the Orion Veterans Memorial back to Centennial Park between 1:30-2 p.m. after completing the walk. Parking for the walk is behind the businesses in downtown Oxford.

There is no cost to participate in the Orion/Oxford Ruck Walk, but a $15 donation is suggested. For more information, to sign up or donate, visit ooruckwalk.org.

The Oxford Village Council approved the event’s application during their meeting on March 11. – J.N.