Vickie June Christensen, 74

Vickie June Christensen, age 74 of Ortonville, Michigan, passed away November 30, 2023 after a very brief bout with Cancer. Vickie (Carter) Christensen was born in Marion, Indiana on August 22, 1949. She was a long-time resident of Ortonville, moving there in 1974. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas W. Christensen. She is survived by her sons Ken (Angie) Wilmoth and Tom (Caitlin) Christensen; daughter Tina Christensen; Stepchildren Tera Cummins and Shera Christensen; 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three siblings, Charles, Walter and Debbie. A grave side memorial is scheduled for a later date at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 3228 Baldwin Rd., in Ortonville, MI 48462. Arrangements entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors of Oxford.